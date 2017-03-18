CT Venture Arm Invested Broadly To End 2016

ROCKY HILL: The fourth quarter of 2016 brought a great stash of new cash to 31 companies across Connecticut and beyond, from Ridgefield to Tolland.
Connecticut Innovations Inc., [CII] the quasi public venture capital fund, placed 12.2 million on Connecticut’s tech table.
The companies were as diverse as Kleo Pharmaceuticals [previous coverage] , a New Haven based bioscience company developing the research from David Spiegel’s lab at of Yale University. The company is developing what the company says is an entirely new class of immunotherapy drugs by “developing small molecules that emulate biologics.”
