|Core Informatics CEO: Gabelle wants to "accelerate the digital lab."
BRANFORD: Core Informatics one of Connecticut’s fastest growing technology companies has been purchased by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., [NYSE THMO] a diversified global technology and science company with more than 55,000 employees and $18 billion in sales.
Core Informatics founded in 2006, the company was listed by Deloitte at 469 on its 2016 Tech Fast 500 list among US companies for its 130 percent cent growth rate. Core informatics provides “laboratory data management solutions to biopharma, genomics, and other scientific organizations.”
For nearly its first decade the company “bootstrapped” growth, in 2014 the management team put their foot on the accelerator raising $ 5 million to fuel growth, a year later it raised another $17 million, its then 65 employees swelled to the current 100.
Content Original Link:
http://conntact.com/en/tecnology/2282-fast-growing-branford-software-innovator-acquired-by-leading-global-science-firm