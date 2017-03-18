Fast Growing Branford Software Innovator Acquired By Leading Global Science Firm

labor

Labor To Business, "You're Not Paying Enough Taxes"

Labor Study: Businesses can pay more to preserve CT’s quality of life By Keith M. Phaneuf ctmirror.com HARTFORD: Connecticut businesses can afford — and should pay — higher taxes to support investments in education, health…
stapler head

CONNECTICUT INNOVATORS: Stitching Together A Next Generation Product

A Global Healthcare Giant Engineers and Builds New In Connecticut By Mitchell Young NORTH HAVEN: Leon Hirsch was hoping to get his entrepreneurial dreams flying in 1963 in the helicopter parts business, when he came across a…
moneyreactors

Subsidy Opponents: MIT Study – Millstone Rolling In Dough

HARTFORD: Opponents to a subsidy for the Millstone Nuclear Plant owned by Dominion Resources [NYSE: D] have released a report that claims that The Millstone Nuclear Plant in Waterford is “projected to be the most profitable…
robotbar

A Wrench, A Circuit Board and A Power Supply Walk Into A Bar...

House passes measure to allow automated beer and wine sales By Keith M. Phaneuf CTmirror.com The Connecticut House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would enable bars and restaurants to sell beer and wine on…
Screen shot 2017 04 14 at 12.03.12 AM

Pain Relief as Bio-tech Raises $92 Million

STAMFORD: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CARA), a biotechnology company focused “new chemical entities” designed to alleviate pain and pruritus [itching] closed on a public offering of 5,117,500 shares of its common stock…
southern2

Southern Building Grabs a Gold

NEW HAVEN: The Academic Science & Laboratory Building at Southern Connecticut State University has been certified LEED® Gold. The building and the faculty effort was recognized by Business New Haven in 2016 for its unique…
Legislators Seek To Build Out CT's Bio DNA

dna
Keith M. Phaneuf, CTMirror.org Lawmakers set aside partisanship to back bioscience industry While partisan politics has…
New Haven Bio-Med. Co Raises $1.5 Million After Favorable Human Study

bio rez landing cover image 4
NEW HAVEN: Biorez Inc a privately owned biomedical company formerly known as Soft Tissue Regeneration, Inc., received a $1.5…
Brooklyn’ Vasco Ventures Enters Hartford Market With Purchase at Griffin Office Park

griffin portfolio
WINDSOR: A Brooklyn, New York based private equity partnership Griffin Park Realty LLC controlled by Vasco Ventures…
Retailing Co-op To Challenge Giants

americafood
NEW BRITAIN: More competition is coming to Connecticut’s Supermarket market. America’s Food Basket is expected to open…
SVMC Bridgport

Is St Vincent’s Hospital On The Block?

BRIDGEPORT: A report late Thursday, February 23 in the Connecticut Post revealed that management at Bridgeport’s St. Vincent's Hospital has told employees that a merger or sale of the hospital was possible. No official…
Screen shot 2017 02 23 at 1.11.55 PM

Tech Website Says New Haven Best Tech Start Up City In US.

NEW HAVEN: The Tech Website RIGHTCLICK.COM - is ranking New Haven the No.1 City In America for a Tech Start-Up. Right Click is a publication of Verizonfios, the telcom company's Internet and cable TV style service. The Fios…
globalchallenge

Connecticut’s $5 Million Global Venture Challenge Opens Applications to…

PRESS RELEASE: VentureClash 2017 focuses on attracting Internet of Things, Digital Health, FinTech and InsureTech companies ROCKY HILL: Connecticut Innovations (CI), announced the launch of the first-round application period…
Alexion logo color

Alexion: The News is Very Good But Not Completely Good

By, Mitchell Young NEW HAVEN: When a company reports organic revenue growth of 18.6% year over year, hats typically get tipped to the company, all over Wall Street. New Haven’s Alexion Pharmaceuticals [ NASDAQ: ALXN] did…
SIOR Realtors See Strong Industrial, But Flat Office Market

Arrow with open door points to 64148881
DANBURY: The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors [SIOR], released the results of its semi-annual membership survey of…
New Farmland Harvest – Solar Energy – Creating Political Sparks

By, Jan Ellen Spiegel, ctmirror.com SUFFIELD: “This is beautiful,” Kevin Sullivan proclaimed, navigating his truck at a…
United Bank – “Unites” With Downtown Hartford

GoodwinSquare
GLASTONBURY: United Bank [United Financial Corp, NASDAQ: UNBK] is making a big deposit in downtown Hartford. William H. W.…
CT Hospitals Launch TV Ad To Protest New Tax Proposal

hosptialtv
By: Keith M. Pahneuf, ctmirror.com Connecticut’s hospital industry launched a new television ad Thursday to protest Gov.…
Inbox: Med Billing Start-Up, Raises $1.5 Million

Screen shot 2017 02 09 at 4.14.54 PM
Inbox Health a Connecticut start up says they can help health care providers, from very small practices to large health care…
stvincents

St. Vincent's Hospital Says No Sale Imminent

BRIDGEPORT: In meetings in late February [see report] hospital executives told employees that it was considering a potential sale or merger in the…
the american health care act gop

What The GOP Obamacare Replacement Bill Means For You And CT

By, Arielle Levin Becker, ctmirror.com Members of Congress will begin moving forward today with efforts to pass the American Health Care Act, a…
Hartford Insurance Execs Looking For A Friend In Washington

cadeuces
By Mitchell Young WASHINGTON: Aetna [NYSE: AET] and Cigna [NYSE:CI] have watched their huge mergers collapse this month under the weight of lawsuits…
Hospitals Blast Malloy’s Proposal To Subject Them To Property Taxes

ElliotJoseph2
By: Arielle Levin Becker, ctmirror.com Hartford HealthCare CEO Elliot Joseph: "this will raise the cost of health care for all our state’s residents…
Hospitals Worry Medicaid, Obamacare Changes Could Bring Pain

marna borgstrom
By, Arielle Levin Becker [This is a significantly edited version, the complete article can be found at ctmirror.com] With the potential for major…
Hospital Lights Up Cannabis Research

marijuana clear
HARTFORD: St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center’s medical marijuana research program has been approved by the state. The hospital say’s its…
Connecticut On Santa’s Good List For Once

healthstates
Connecticut companies may want to move down South to save on electricity and wage costs, but according to the 2016 report by the United Health…
To Err is Human, Unless It Is Happening to You

medical error
State Measure Errors In Connecticut Hospitals HARTFORD: Good news from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, errors or what they call “adverse…
ConnectiCare and CliniSanitas Partner for Retail Locations

connecticare
FARMINGTON: Just a month after threatening to pull out of Access CT, Connecticut’s Health Care Exchange. ConnectiCare revealed a new and for a health…
TB or Not TB

Hartford: Cases of Tuberculosis have decreasing in the nation and Connecticut since 1990,with the low hitting in 2013. Things have stated to change…
Breathing Easier With Electric Vehicles

Best electric cars 2016
HARTFORD: Connecticut is providing an additional $2.7 million in new funding to continue the consumer rebate program launched last year to promote…
Grant Received For Valley Families

ANSONIA: BHCare received two-year grants from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven for $75,000 and the Valley Community Foundation also for…
stapler head

CONNECTICUT INNOVATORS: Stitching Together A Next Generation Product

A Global Healthcare Giant Engineers and Builds New In Connecticut By Mitchell Young NORTH HAVEN: Leon Hirsch was hoping to get his entrepreneurial…
Tech Council Selects Top Women Innovators From 50 Leaders

AWARD RELEASE HARTFORD: Fifty women from across Connecticut were honored for their innovation and leadership during the thirteenth annual Connecticut…
Connecticut's Fastest Growing Tech Company - Reports Results

revolution lighting
STAMFORD: Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. [Nasdaq:RVLT] was recognized as Connecticut’s fastest growing technology company by the Connecticut…
Fast Growing Branford Software Innovator Acquired By Leading Global…

corinformatics
Core Informatics CEO: Gabelle wants to "accelerate the digital lab." BRANFORD: Core Informatics one of Connecticut’s fastest growing technology…
CT Venture Arm Invested Broadly To End 2016

Business Technology Internet 172328840
ROCKY HILL: The fourth quarter of 2016 brought a great stash of new cash to 31 companies across Connecticut and beyond, from Ridgefield to Tolland.…
Fast Growing etouches – Hiring and Acquiring

etouch
NORWALK: etouches is a global provider of cloud event management software and one of Connecticut’s fastest growing companies. Ranked 461 on…
Former Banking Commissioner Joins Tech Firm Board

howardpitkin
NEW HAVEN: Howard Pitkin a former Connecticut banking commissioner was elected to the board of Continuity, a "leading provider of compliance…
Stamford's Novitex Merger To Form $2.8 Billion Tech

novitex
PRESS RELEASE NEW YORK: SourceHOV, LLC (“SourceHOV”), Novitex Holdings, Inc. (“Novitex”) and Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 (Nasdaq: QPAC, QPACW and…
There is No Stemming These Women's Tech Chops

women tech
Connecticut Technology Council Announces the 2017 Women of Innovation® Finalists and Awards Gala. HARTFORD: The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC)…
Southern Building Grabs a Gold

southern2
NEW HAVEN: The Academic Science & Laboratory Building at Southern Connecticut State University has been certified LEED® Gold. The building and the…
40 Pepe's Farm Road Sold For Double 2014 Price

40 pepe
MILFORD: 40 Pepe’s Farm Road, was sold for $13.25 million to an undisclosed institutional investor. The 200,000 square foot high-bay industrial…
Automotive Business Site Sold in West Haven

461 Derby Ave
WEST HAVEN – A building that previously housed one automotive business on a busy stretch of Derby Avenue has been sold to the owner of another auto…
Tutoring Firm Opens In Branford

Brian Lizotte
BRANFORD – A tutoring and educational consulting company has moved into space on Main Street. Lizotte Learning Consultants LLC signed a five-year…
Retailing Co-op To Challenge Giants

americafood
NEW BRITAIN: More competition is coming to Connecticut’s Supermarket market. America’s Food Basket is expected to open before the end of April. The…
Brooklyn’ Vasco Ventures Enters Hartford Market With Purchase at Griffin…

griffin portfolio
WINDSOR: A Brooklyn, New York based private equity partnership Griffin Park Realty LLC controlled by Vasco Ventures purchased the Griffin Office Park…
Architect Makes His Mark In Concrete

keenan 0
Lawrence E. Keenan, AIA, PE, Vice President and Director of Engineering of Hoffman Architects was elected President of the Connecticut chapter of the…
BOMA Picks Next President

Dobbins Maureen hoffman
Maureen J. Dobbins, MBA, Director of Business Development of Hoffman Architects in Hamden, has been voted President-Elect of the Southern Connecticut…
The News [Group] Fits Into New Space

barbetta
Norwalk: Hearst Connecticut Newspapers have consolidated their office into a regional headquarters at Merritt 7 Corporate Park, Norwalk. Hearst has…
Orange Light Industrial Building Sold

210 boston post road
ORANGE: Nelco LLC has purchased a light industrial commercial building at 210 Boston Post Road for development. The 7,620 square feet free standing…
Hepburn Estate Price Drop

hepburn
OLD SAYBROOK: The former estate of Katherine Hepburn is back on the market for $11.8 million. The property was previously listed in 2014 at $14.8…
Connecticut Single-Family Homes Sales Hit Highest January Total In a Decade

bigstock Sold Sign 169067
PRESS RELEASE:By County Detail Chart Below BOSTON: Single-family home sales in Connecticut increased by 23%in January, according to the latest report…
Connecticuters [not our word] Earn $11 Million in 2016 with Airbnb

Screen shot 2017 03 01 at 11.03.38 AM
HARTFORD: In July the State of Connecticut cinched a deal with Airbnb, the home sharing company, to collect taxes from its “host” facilities.…
New Haven Realtor Brokers Sale of Bridgeport Rehab Building

grant st bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT: A Drug Rehabilitation facility at at 425 Grant Street has been sold. The building leased by the APT Foundation has 160 beds and 60,000…
New Britain Office Building See’s Quick Million Dollar Price Drop

one grove
NEW BRITAIN: The New Britain Herald reports that as soon as two months after listing the One Grove Street office complex the price was reduced by $1…
Webster Re-Ups – Long Term At Norwalk Branch

webster branch
NORWALK: Webster Bank has extended its branch commitment to its 192 Westport Avenue location with a new long term lease extension. The twenty year…
Sears Out, The Corbin Collection In

corbincollection2
WEST HARTFORD: Corbin's Corner is getting a lift with the help of the Town Council which voted unanimously to approve a developer’s plan to redevelop…
Hartford’s Metro Center Sells For A Double

metro center 938x535
HARTFORD: A recent survey by the Connecticut Economic Resource Center’s Real Estate Survey showed a majority of real estate professionals were…
Prospect Transportation Comes To Old Lyme

prospect trans
OLD LYME: Prospect Transportation, headquartered in Carlstadt, NJ is expected to build a new facility at 36-38 Hatchetts Hill Road in Old Lyme. The…
CERC Survey: Connecticut Real Estate Market a “Mixed Bag”

RE Survey 1
ROCKY HILL: The Connecticut Economic Resource Center, Inc., released its semi- annual survey of real estate and development professionals on the…
A For Sale Sign and A Foreclosure For Two Fairfield County Signature…

matrix danbury
By Mitchell Young DANBURY: GE’s sale of its sprawling campus to Sacred Heart University and the relocation of employees to Boston and Norwalk,…
Paredim Partners Buy Into Stamford

parallel
STAMFORD: Paredim Partners LLC of White Plains, NY acquired Parallel 41 Apartments, a 124-unit class A apartment building at 1340 Washington…
REIT In $30 Million Take Over of The MOB

tomasso medcenter
PLAINVILLE: The Tomasso Group’s Medical Arts Center [the MOB] has been sold for $30.25 million. The MOB is located at 201 North Mountain Road, about…
Boat Shop Going To The Dogs and Cats and…

spoton
STAMFORD: J. Philip Commercial Group Brokerage of Mahopac, NY completed the $2.35 million sale of 184 Selleck Street, a 16,000 square foot industrial…
Helping To Engineer A Comeback for Downtown Bridgeport

1000LafayetteCT
BRIDGEPORT: New leases at 1000 Lafayette Boulevard one of Bridgeport’s premier office properties is demonstrating new interest in the city’s…
Eighty-Two Unit Apartment Complex Brings $7 Million

prop wilcox apts
MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton Point Investments LLC announced the sale of Wilcox Apartments, an 81-unit apartment property in Middletown. The property was…
Long Term Bank Branch Sells for $2.25 million

bankamerica
NIANTIC: A property housing a Bank of America branch for forty years located at 25 Pennsylvania Avenue was sold in a transaction represented by…
Godin Touts Recent Sales

goldin
MIDDLEBURY: Ed Godin Jr. SIOR of Godin Property Brokers in Middlebury represented both the buyers and seller in the $225,000 sale of a 34,000 square…
Aberlink USA Leases Space in North Branford

axiom too cnc cmm 8
NORTH BRANFORD: Aberlink USA headquartered in Eastcombe, Gloucestershire England leased 5,000 square feet at 8 Commerce Drive. Aberlink sells its…
Storrs Area Apartments Sell For $20.25 Million

BOYLE
Boyle STORRS: The Millennial driven apartment boom and the growth of UCONN helped make the sale of Storrs Acquisition LLC’s five student apartment…
A Little Suite[r] In Orange

weirsman
ORANGE: Bill Weirsman, Commercial Broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., represented the landlord, Leo Zygelman, in the leasing of three professional…
Architectural Firm, Builds Out Their Team

cutolo
Cutolo Bernier GLASTONBURY: Tanya Cutolo, AIA, LEED AP and Nathan Bernier, LEED AP, are joining S/L/A/M Construction Services (SLAM CS) team as…
Schimenti Cooks Up Restaurant In Double Time

Chick fil A Logo
WEST HARTFORD: In Manhattan the temporary closing of a Chick Fill A’s restaurant brought a comment by a New York Post reporter on February 10th that…
Women’s Commercial Real Estate Group Picks New President

hendrickson
FARMINGTON: Women in Commercial Real Estate in Connecticut are few and far between, only three of the forty-six SIOR member in the…
Town Hall Getting $25 Million Renovation

NEWINGTONTOWNHALL01 vi
NEWINGTON: Town Hall will be getting a $25 million renovation, designed by Quisenberry Arcari Architects. QA Architects has worked on other projects…
Company To Get Rolling On The River

cambridge marine
NEW HAVEN: Cambridge Marine Construction Inc. and partner Patel Construction LLC, completed the purchase of 24 and 36 River St., two privately owned…
Newington Apartment Complex Sells For $6.85 Million

stonegate
NEWINGTON: Rick Chozick and Steve Pappas of the Hartford office of investment broker, Chozick Realty, Inc. have completed the sale of Stonegate…
Fiber Optics Company Buys North Haven Office Property

leonardo pearce
NORTH HAVEN: A 9,800 square foot commercial/office building sitting on 2 acres at 66 Leonardo Drive, was sold for $700,000. Phil Barber, a commercial…
Leary Joins Advisra Consulting

LEARY ADVIRSA
MILFORD: John Leary, MAI, CRE, has joined Advisra Consulting of Milford, as senior valuation consultant. With more than 40 years of real estate…
Henkel Expands In Stamford, Brings Research and Marketing Together

STAMFORD: Henkel Corp. based in Dusseldorf, Germany has a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and has more than 50,000 employees. The…
Fairfield Retail and Office Building Sold

575 585 Villa Avenue
Angel Commercial, L.L.C., participated in the $825,000 sale of 575-585 Villa Ave., Faifield, a 6,344 SF retail and office building on .32 acres. Jon…
Hamden's Class A Building Sold

whitney
Stephen Press, SIOR Principal of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services and Senior Advisor Ted Schaffer completed the off-market sale of the Hamden Center…
Wareck and D'Ostillo Launch Management Company

wareck
Wareck D'Ostillo John Wareck and Frank D’Ostilio, principals of Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate have announced the launch of a new company,…
Watertown Industrial Building Sells for $1.57 Million

Fischer 760 Frost Bridge
Alan M. Fischer, CCIM SIOR, of Fischer Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer 1 Frost Bridge Road Reality, LLC, a titl-holding entity of…
Weirsman Joins Colonial As VP Commercial Sales

weirsman
Kevin Weirsman has re-joined the firm Colonial Properties, Inc. as their Vice President of Commercial Sales. Weirsman held the position of Senior…
New Britain Retail Center Sells For $4.7 Million

northmain brisotol
Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate announced the $4,700,000 sale of a New Britain retail center owned by Ettcon & Company. The center was…
Connecticut Transactions first Quarter 2017

Connecticut Transactions first Quarter 2017
Home Sales Up — Prices Not So Much

bigstock Increasing Real Estate Market 1692403
BOSTON: The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record released their home sales report on single-family home sales in Connecticut increased by…
Brokers Make Music With Sale of Fiddler’s Green

fiddlers
SIMSBURY: Investment sales broker Northeast Private Client Group completed the sale of the 25,750 square foot mixed-use property known as ”Fiddler’s…
And The Good News Is...

traynor
By Mitchell Young A Troubled Connecticut Economy But Across The Region – Building, Buying and Renovating, Like Money is Going Out of Style People’s…
New Downtown New Haven Apartment Cluster Set To Rise

VIEW DOWN ORANGE STREET 720 466 88 sha 100
NEW HAVEN: Spinnaker Real Estate Partners of South Norwalk.revealed its plans for a 3.3 acre site in downtown New Haven, Audubon Square. Currently…
The Quarry Road Business Park in Milford Sold

inglese
New Haven Group's Inglese MILFORD: The Quarry Road Business Park, home to a diverse group of companies, has sold for $5 million. The park at 260-284…
New Haven Property Pulls In The Big Bucks

lower chapel2
NEW HAVEN: A Downtown New Haven parcel has sold for $8.4 Million to New York Investment Group, East River Properties. The one acre parcel contains…
Greater New Haven Real Estate Transaction - Fourth Quarter 2016

Greater New Haven Real Estate Transaction - Fourth Quarter 2016
Realtors Tout Their “Deals of The Year”

realtors2016
The New Haven Middlesex Association of REALTORS® Commercial Investment Division (CID) announced the CID “2016 Deals of the Year”. CID recognized…
Fischer Name Principal at Newman Architects

FISCHER
NEW HAVEN: Brooks Fischer has been named a principal of Newman Architects. A graduate of the Roger Williams University School of Architecture,…
labor

Labor To Business, "You're Not Paying Enough Taxes"

Labor Study: Businesses can pay more to preserve CT’s quality of life By Keith M. Phaneuf ctmirror.com HARTFORD: Connecticut businesses can afford —…
Jepsen George 336x223

CT Atty. General Questions Casino Plan

By: KEITH M. PHANEUF and MARK PAZNIOKAS CT Mirror.com Jepsen sees ‘not insubstantial’ risk in casino expansion HARTFORD: Allowing Connecticut’s two…
Tribes Unveil Casino Building Plans and Pitch For Legislation

tribes casino copy
HARTFORD: The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribe[s], released a rendering of their planned East Windsor entertainment and gaming facility. The two…
The Death of Taxes, CT Not Getting The Expected "Vig"

bigstock Red Arrow 84988706
Nonpartisan analysts cite eroding CT income tax receipts By, Keith M. Phaneuf, ctmirror.com Eroding income tax receipts have pushed the current state…
Coltsville National Park Plan, Moves Forward

coltbuildings
By, Ana Radelat, ctmirror.com WASHINGTON: The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday brushed aside a major obstacle to the full establishment of…
Tight Budgets Continue The Squeeze on the State’s Tourism Industry

tourism map
By MItchell Young HARTFORD: The date has been set and registration is open for The Connecticut Governor’s Conference on Tourism [registration link]…
  • moeny tree hands

    Banking Is A Numbers Game Or Is It?

    Banking On New Haven First in a Two Part Series On The Personal Side of Banking In Greater New Haven By Mitchell Young From Connecticut’s small businesses to its corporate titans, no business grows without a strong financial base. Whether our market is across the globe or around the corner, those that have the right financial partners have a leg up on the rest of us. New online finance solutions and credit algorithms are getting a lot of buzz, but according to some bankers, at least, shoe leather and a handshakes still rule the day. We talked to eight New Haven County bankers and asked them to participate in our little “baseball card” round…

