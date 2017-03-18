CT Venture Arm Invested Broadly To End 2016

Banking On New Haven First in a Two Part Series On The Personal Side of Banking In Greater New Haven By Mitchell Young From Connecticut’s small businesses to its corporate titans, no business grows without a strong financial base. Whether our market is across the globe or around the corner, those that have the right financial partners have a leg up on the rest of us. New online finance solutions and credit algorithms are getting a lot of buzz, but according to some bankers, at least, shoe leather and a handshakes still rule the day. We talked to eight New Haven County bankers and asked them to participate in our little “baseball card” round…