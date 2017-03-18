NEW HAVEN: Howard Pitkin a former Connecticut banking commissioner was elected to the board of Continuity, a "leading provider of compliance management and regulatory technology."
CEO Michael Nicastro made the announcement saying, “Howard has been involved with and has managed many different facets of compliance over his 40-year career in banking oversight. This level of expertise along with his relationships with the 49 other state regulators as well as federal agencies will be integral to Continuity as we continue to build compliance solutions on our compliance platform for financial institutions.”
Content Original Link:
http://conntact.com/en/tecnology/2187-former-banking-commissioner-joins-tech-firm-board